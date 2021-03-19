TDP condemns CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for derailing the project

Mangalagiri: TDP official spokesperson Syed Rafi on Thursday strongly objected to the manner in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written letters to the Union government saying no to several railway projects in Andhra Pradesh. Rafi asked how the Chief Minister could ask for stopping the Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line on which the Centre has already spent over Rs 523 core.

Jagan Reddy also neglected the most sought-after metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Amaravati cities.Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Rafi said that the YSRCP government seemed to have opposed the Kotipalli railway line just because the previous TDP government had given a lot of importance to that project. If this line was successfully completed, the ruling party leaders might be thinking that would bring good name to the Opposition party.



From this, it was clear how the Jagan regime was completely against the developmental projects in the State.

Rafi termed it as an 'insult' to the State as a whole as the Union Minister made a surprising comment on the lack of progress in the AP railway projects. The Union Minister simply said that they could not go ahead with the railway projects in AP just because the State government was not providing lands and funds to complete the same. Without the cooperation of the respective State governments, it would not be possible for carrying forward the Central projects.

The TDP leader deplored that the Chief Minister seemed to be giving greater focus to his own Assembly constituency rather than the State development.

Even the YSRCP MPs are not making any efforts for achieving projects for the State. They are just looking after their selfish benefits in Delhi but not at all caring for the interests of AP people.

Rafi stressed on the need for the voters in Tirupati to elect the TDP candidate in the coming byelection. Yet another YSRCP win in this election would not bring any good to the State going by how the ruling party MPs were behaving indifferently to the interests of the State at the national level.