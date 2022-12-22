TDP demands action against Minister Ambati Rambabu

Guntur: TDP BC leaders led by former minister Kollu Ravindra and party leaders on Wednesday staged a protest at AP Mahila Commission's office in Mangalagiri and demanded stern action against Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu. They squatted in front of AP Mahila Commission's office and raised slogans against Ambati Rambabu for demanding bribe for releasing financial assistance from the CMRF to the victim belonging to BC.

Later, the leaders were shifted from there. Kollu Ravindra submitted a memorandum to the officials in the Mahila Commission's office demanding action against Ambati Rambabu immediately. TDP Mahila leaders were also present at the protest.