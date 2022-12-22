  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP demands action against Minister Ambati Rambabu

TDP BC leaders staging protest at AP Mahila Commissions office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday
x

TDP BC leaders staging protest at AP Mahila Commission's office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday

Highlights

TDP BC leaders led by former minister Kollu Ravindra and party leaders on Wednesday staged a protest at AP Mahila Commission's office in Mangalagiri and demanded stern action against Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu

Guntur: TDP BC leaders led by former minister Kollu Ravindra and party leaders on Wednesday staged a protest at AP Mahila Commission's office in Mangalagiri and demanded stern action against Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu. They squatted in front of AP Mahila Commission's office and raised slogans against Ambati Rambabu for demanding bribe for releasing financial assistance from the CMRF to the victim belonging to BC.

Later, the leaders were shifted from there. Kollu Ravindra submitted a memorandum to the officials in the Mahila Commission's office demanding action against Ambati Rambabu immediately. TDP Mahila leaders were also present at the protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X