TDP Demands CBI Probe Into Attacks on Hindu Temples and Religious Places

Amaravati: Demanding a CBI inquiry into the 20 attacks on Hindu religion in the State during the last 16 months, the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that all these were State-sponsored, in a statement on Wednesday. He criticised that the egoistic and tyrannical governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged these attacks on Hindu worship places, including the recent Antarvedi chariot burning.

Naidu referred to how sacred chariots of temples were burnt to ashes while priests were coming under attack even as the propagation of other religions was being allowed under the present management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Even the historic Simhachalam Temple Board was illegally taken over, he said.

He asserted that AP has been a progressive, pluralistic State where all faiths have thrived and co-existed peacefully. "However, under the tyrannical YSRCP ruling, people of AP are now fearful of a continuous state-sponsored attack on their faiths. More than 20 such attacks have occurred", he explained.

The TDP chief suspected that there seemed to be a pattern in the occurrence of continuous attacks on different faiths. From charring of sacred chariots at Antarvedi and Bitragunta to the idols being demolished at Pithapuram, there appears to be a pattern in these incidents. There were also attacks on priests like in the Devarampadu incident. Concerns were there on the propagation of other religions under the management of TTD. On the other hand, there was an illegal takeover of the Simhachalam temple board. In all these aspects, there seems to be a pattern, he added.

Accusing the ruling party of repeatedly hurting the sentiments of devotees, Naidu said that the Government was driven by a lack of regard for the sanctity of temples and it was looking the other way. The TDP would condemn all these attacks on faiths in the strongest possible terms. As a responsible Opposition party, the TDP was demanding a CBI inquiry into all these incidents and attacks under the present regime.