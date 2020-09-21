TDP Demands Declaration by Jagan at TTD Before Entering for Darshan

Amaravati: TDP suggested CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to visit Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to donate sacred cloths to God Sri Venkateswara unless he gives a declaration.

Former Minister and senior TDP leader K.S. Jawahar advised the Chief Minister not to go to the Seven Hills temple to present the sacred silken robes if he has no faith in the deity of Tirumala, in a press conference here on Monday.

Jawahar told the CM to take part in the annual tradition only if he would be willing to sign the declaration affirming his faith and belief in the divinity of Lord Balaji. There would be no need for the Chief Minister alone to conduct this ceremony as some other member of his cabinet can take part on his behalf.

The TDP leader criticised that Minister Kodali Nani was making highly objectionable statements which hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees everywhere. The YSRCP Ministers, MLAs and leaders along with their CM should not come to Tirumala temple if they do not have faith, Jawahar added.

TTD former Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav, in a statement, demanded the TTD administration not to scrap the long-established tradition of declaration to be submitted by non-Hindus before taking Darshan at the Seven Hills temple. If such traditions were tampered now, it would spoil the overall atmosphere of sacredness.

On the other hand, TDP MLC B Chengalrayudu strongly objected to TTD Chairman SV Subba Reddy's statements on submitting declarations by non-Hindus before entry. He advised the TTD Chairman to check the clear sign board at the entrance of the Seven Hills temple which instructed non-Hindus to sign a declaration stating that they have faith in the deity. Subba Reddy should immediately resign from the Chairman post because of his hurtful statements on the Hindu devotees and their beliefs, he added.