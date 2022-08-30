TDP demands protection of sarpanch powers

Ongole (Prakasam District): Telugu Desam Party has organised an awareness programme for the sarpanches of Prakasam district in Ongole on Monday.

TDP Panchayat Raj Chamber president Yalamanchili Venkata Babu Rajendra Prasad participated as the chief guest at the programme and interacted with the sarpanches elected with the support of TDP.

YVB Rajendra Prasad alleged that the government has withheld the report from third State Finance Commission and demanded that it should implement the SFC report immediately and release the enhanced funds to the panchayats. Demanding appointment of fourth State-level Finance Commission, he warned that if the government fails to do so, they would start agitation with the 12,918 sarpanches, irrespective of political affiliations.

Rajendra Prasad alleged that the government has decreased the importance of panchayat offices by establishing village secretariats and even utilising panchayats funds by obstructing development activities in villages. He said that the sarpanches are being paid a little honorarium, which is less than that paid to the volunteers working in the village secretariats. He demanded that the government should change its perception towards the sarpanches or witness protests from them.

Panchayat Raj chamber and Andhra Pradesh Sarpanchula Sangham State leaders Birru Pratap Reddy from Kurnool, Yejarla Vinod Raju from Visakhapatnam, Singamsetty Subbaramaiah, Chukka Dhanunjay Yadav from Chittoor, Annepu Ramakrishna Rayudu from Srikakulam, Mullangi Ramakrishna Reddy from Krishna, Munireddy from Kadapa district participated in the programme along with the leaders from Prakasam district including Marella Venkateswaarlu, Kamepalli Srinivasulu, Moghal Kalesha Baig, Nalluri Ashok, Muvva Siva, Koneti Venkatrao and others.