TDP demands Rajampet as district HQ

Rajampet: TDP functionaries in good numbers staged a rally in Rajampet town on Thursday demanding the government to declare Rajampet as district headquarters for Annamaiah district. The rally started from TDP office, passed through various streets of Rajampet town, was concluded at Annamaiah circle.

Speaking on the occasion, party state secretary Dr Chennuru Sudhakar suspected Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy's role behind announcing the decision by the chief minister in making Rayachoti as district headquarters instead of Rajampet.

He alleged that Midhun Reddy, Rayachoti MLA and Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy and some leaders in YSRCP have purchased hundreds of acres of lands in the backward Rayachoti as they planned to do real estate business after declaring it as district headquarters.

Party official spokesman Prathap Raju said that Tallapaka village in Rajampet mandal was the birthplace of Annamacharya and Vontimitta, the second Bhadradri in the state, Sidhavatam Port and Mangampet Barytes were located in Rajampet division and it was also connected to Chennai-Mumbai National highway.

He said termed the government decision as mindless in announcing Rayachoti as district headquarters.

He demanded the Rajampet MLA M Mallikarjuna Reddy, Zilla Parishat Chairman A. Amarnath Reddy to mount pressure on the government for declaring Rajampet as district headquarters otherwise they should resign from their posts.

Party leaders K Subrahmanyam Naidu, Sanjeeva Rao, D Subrahmanyam Naidu and others were present. Meanwhile YSR Congress party functionaries also conducted a huge rally in Rayachoti town thanking the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of his initiative in declaring Rayachoti as district headquarters for Annamaiah district.

On the occasion, they performed Palabhishekam to the portrait of chief minister. However, Rajampet Municipal Vice Chairman Marri Ravi, in a press note released on Thursday, expressed his anger over the government's decision.

He warned that if the government fails to reconsider its decision, the party will face defeat in Rajampet and Railway Kodur constituencies in the next elections.