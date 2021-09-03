TDP demands resignation of Adimulapu Suresh

Mangalagiri: TDP Kondepi MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Thursday demanded that Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh should tender his immediate resignation from the State Cabinet following the Supreme Court observations on his alleged corruption and illegal possession of disproportionate assets. He said that any further continuation of Suresh would send a very bad signal to the students and school children and the future citizens of the State. The Education Minister would not deserve to continue in that highly respectable post for another moment.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP MLA pointed out that the Supreme Court had passed clear strictures that both Minister Adimulapu Suresh and his wife Vijaya Lakshmi were possessing illegal assets. This was a severe setback that had happened to the Minister even though he got stay orders on the illegal assets cases from the High Court. Suresh should resign suo motu if he had any respect for the Ambedkar constitution.

Balaveeranjaneya Swamy advised the Chief Minister to order an immediate inquiry into the corruption cases of the Education Minister and his wife.

The CM should prove his commitment since his Government was only ordering false CID probes to take political vengeance against the opposition leaders till now. As if it was God's script, the country's highest court passed serious remarks against the unscrupulous behaviour of the AP Minister and his family. It was high time for the CM to dissolve his Government and seek fresh mandate from the people, who were regretting the self-goal they made in the 2019 elections.

He asked as to what justice, Minister Suresh had done to the family of the student, who died due to injuries when the slab patches collapsed at a school in Markapuram.

The TDP leader demanded that the CBI should probe into the illegal activities and disproportionate assets of Minister Suresh and his family members. The Minister should put in his resignation papers in order to send a good message to the future generations.