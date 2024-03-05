TDP faces uphill task in choosing candidate

Vijayawada: Suspense continues in the Mylavaram Assembly constituency TDP on the candidate. The TDP leadership is also facing difficult task of choosing the candidate as three candidates belonging to Kamma caste are seriously lobbying for the ticket.



Former minister Devinei Uma Maheswara Rao, Mylavaram sitting MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad and another local TDP leader Bommasani Subbarao are in race for the ticket from TDP. Sitting MLA Krishna Prasad quit the YSRCP and recently joined TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad.

He is one of the strong contenders to get the ticket. He was elected from Mylavaram on behalf of YSRCP in 2019.

Former minister and former MLA of Mylavaram Devineni Umamaheswara Rao is another aspirant for Mylavaram ticket. He had been lobbying vigorously to contest again in 2024 also from Mylavaram. He recently met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and requested the ticket. Subbarao is another aspirant who has been active in the party for a long time.

The entry of Vasanthaa Krishna Prasad in Mylavaram TDP created confusion in the constituency.

On, both Uma Maheswara Rao and Bommasani Subbarao had decided to work together to strengthen the party for the Assembly elections.

Within a day, the political scenario changed in Mylavaram constituency. Subbarao on Monday changed his mind and stated that the TDP leadership would field him from Mylavaram. He said he is the local leader and had good following among the TDP cadre and stated that the party would give him a chance to contest the polls.

Local TDP workers are saying that both Devineni Uma and Krishna Prasad migrated from Nandigama segment to Mylavaram and they are non-local leaders. Earlier, Nandigama was a general constituency and many OC candidates contested and won from there. But it was changed to SC reserved constituency in 2009.

Since then, Devineni Uma and Vasantha Krishna Prasad shifted politics to Mylavaram. Uma and Krishna Prasad won from Mylavaram in 2014 and 2019 respectively and both are in the race to get the ticket this time from TDP.

It is expected that TDP will take some more days to decide on the candidate in Mylavaram.