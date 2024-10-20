TDP Finalizes Candidates for Graduate MLC elections

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming MLC elections, confirming Alapati Rajendra Prasad as the nominee for the Guntur and Krishna district graduate MLC. Pera Battula Rajasekhar has been selected to represent the graduate MLC from both Godavari districts.

The party released an official statement detailing these nominations. Although Alapati Rajendra Prasad's candidacy was finalized nearly a month prior, the announcement was made public only recently.

Following this declaration, sources indicate that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has directed Rajendra Prasad to initiate groundwork in preparation for the elections.