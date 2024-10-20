  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP Finalizes Candidates for Graduate MLC elections

TDP Finalizes Candidates for Graduate MLC elections
x
Highlights

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming MLC elections, confirming Alapati Rajendra Prasad as the nominee for the Guntur and Krishna district graduate MLC.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming MLC elections, confirming Alapati Rajendra Prasad as the nominee for the Guntur and Krishna district graduate MLC. Pera Battula Rajasekhar has been selected to represent the graduate MLC from both Godavari districts.

The party released an official statement detailing these nominations. Although Alapati Rajendra Prasad's candidacy was finalized nearly a month prior, the announcement was made public only recently.

Following this declaration, sources indicate that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has directed Rajendra Prasad to initiate groundwork in preparation for the elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick