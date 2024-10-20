Live
- TDP Finalizes Candidates for Graduate MLC elections
- 18.9 pc of Jammu population has diabetes, 10.8 pc at pre-diabetes level: ICMR-led study
- Cyclonic storm likely to form in Bay of Bengal on October 23
- CM Revanth Reddy Attends ISB Leadership Summit 2024
- Indonesia's new President Subianto expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his wishes
- Root’s phenomenal run-making will be tested by India and Australia, says Ian Chappell
- Start 'Samadhan shivirs' in municipal bodies, says Haryana CM
- Aizawl to come under railway map within 9 months
- Afghanistan gets access to 900 MW electricity: Energy Minister
- Chandrababu Expresses Grief Over Minor's Death in Petrol Attack; Orders Special Investigation
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming MLC elections, confirming Alapati Rajendra Prasad as the nominee for the Guntur and Krishna district graduate MLC. Pera Battula Rajasekhar has been selected to represent the graduate MLC from both Godavari districts.
The party released an official statement detailing these nominations. Although Alapati Rajendra Prasad's candidacy was finalized nearly a month prior, the announcement was made public only recently.
Following this declaration, sources indicate that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has directed Rajendra Prasad to initiate groundwork in preparation for the elections.
