TDP finds fault with Govt in COVID tests and dead bodies handling

Amaravati: The TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on the State government for its allegedly mishandling of the COVID19 tests, on Monday.

The TDP chief tweeted that, "Shocked that a Govt can stoop to such level to cover their failures. One Million Covid tests narrative woven by the AP Govt is either a sham or scam. I request the Centre to look into this immediately and expose the criminal motive behind the 'SMS Testing Racket' run by the Govt".

He further added that "From the beginning, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has cheated people & the Centre regarding Covid Testing numbers. This video from Anantapur Dist is proof of that. People who had not even given their samples have received SMS declaring them to be negative or positive".

Reacting on it, the AP Health and Medical department stated that through its official Twitter handle "@ArogyaAndhra that, "SMS goes to the number given by the person seeking COVID test. If they give the wrong number or someone else's number SMS goes to that number. AP govt introduced this unique way of sending test results by SMS reducing panic in people about their test results"

The department further maintained that "In a million messages finding fault in a few messages that too not due to the fault of Govt is unnecessary in this COVID19 Pandemic".

On the other hand, revealing video footage in his Twitter, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh stated that, "Yet another shocking instance of how the dead body of a #COVID__19 patient is treated in AP. Authorities in Tirupati are seen using an earthmover to dump the body into a pit. Does the Govt have the guts to show this video to the grieving loved ones? Can't they respect the dead?".