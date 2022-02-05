TDP flays govt for neglecting farmers' welfare

Ongole: Telugu Rythu State observer and coordinator of Ongole, Nellore and Tirupati parliament districts Kandlagunta Madhubabu Naidu and TDP Ongole parliament president Dr Nukasani Balaji criticised that the State government has lost the opportunity to call itself as a farmer-friendly government. They said the government has neglected the welfare of farmers and there is a large difference between government's claims and actions regarding farmers' welfare.

Speaking at a press meet here on Friday, Madhubabu Naidu alleged that the government has completely neglected farmers' welfare, which failed to provide minimum support price to any crop harvested by farmers and completely failed in distributing input subsidy when they really need it. He stated that farmers were forced to spend more on the crops as the prices of fertilisers and pesticides were increased exponentially, while the diesel prices were not decreased.

Madhubabu Naidu alleged the YSRCP leaders are cheating the farmers by using the societies. He opined that if the rivers have been linked by now, the farmers from Prakasam district should have been benefitted a lot.

Dr N Balaji said due to the negligence of the government, the problems of subabul and jamail farmers are still unresolved. He said it's shame on the government for not taking any issue to save the social forestry farmers. He announced that TDP farmers' division will take up the issues of the farmers in the State and fight until they are resolved.

Telugu Rythu Ongole president Eluri Venkateswarlu, State executive secretaries Polavarapu Venkataramaiah and Bejawada Venkateswarlu, and others were present on the occasion.