TDP hold Jayaho BC in Pakala mandal under Pulivarthy Nani

Chittoor District Telugu Desam Party Parliament President and Chandragiri Constituency MLA candidate Pulivarthi Nani attended a Jayaho BC program at Pakala Mandal, Ootlavaripalle. He expressed the party's commitment to the development of backward classes (BCs) and criticized the YCP government for reducing the reservation percentage from 34% to 24%. He promised to work on the development of Ammacheru within six months of coming to power.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP leader, mentioned various development projects for the region, including a garment factory for women in Damalacheruvu and repair of roads. He also criticized the lack of attention given to the development of Pakala Railway Junction and alleged corruption in Tuda. Pulivarthi Nani emphasized that his political career will not follow a family rule and accused MLA Chevireddy of accumulating illegal wealth.

He also claimed that he would offer money in exchange for votes, but stressed that voters will inform the MLA about such instances. The program was attended by TDP and Janasena leaders, activists, women, youth, and others.