TDP holds Gadapa Gadapaku Shankharavam" program in Mustabada of Gannavaram
The Telugu Desam Party's Gadapa Gadapaku Shankharavam" program was conducted today in Mustabada village under the guidance of the Gannavaram mandal TDP leaders. The event included going door to door and distributing the manifesto pamphlets jointly announced by Telugu Desam and Janasena.
Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the joint MLA candidate of Telugu Desam and Janasena, graced the program as the chief guest and received a warm welcome from the local TDP leaders. A rally was organized with two-wheelers, clapping, and firecrackers, where they paid homage to the late NTR statue by garlanding it.
During the program, Yarlagadda Venkatarao extended an invitation to YSRCP activists from Mustabadu village to join the TDP party. Several individuals, including EX PACS Director Kadiala Rama Rao, Word Member Paladugu Ratna Rao, and others, officially joined the TDP party along with their families.
Yarlagadda Venkatarao highlighted the achievements of Telugu Desam, such as introducing the pension scheme for the elderly and widows and constructing houses for the poor. He also praised Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his leadership and commitment to the welfare of the people.
