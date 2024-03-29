TDP hopes for hattrick in Itchapuram

Srikakulam: Both YSRCP and TDP candidates are putting in all their efforts to win in Itchapuram Assembly constituency. Candidates of both parties, Piriya Vijaya of YSRCP and sitting MLA Bendalam Ashok, belong to Buragana Kalinga community.

Piriya Vijaya is Srikakulam zilla parishad chairperson and her husband, Piriya Sairaj, served as YSRCP Assembly constituency coordinator. Since he faced dissent from other community leaders in the constituency, YSRCP high command replaced Sairaj with his wife Vijaya.

TDP candidate Ashok was elected twice as MLA in 2014 and 2019. But the YSRCP is yet to open its account in the seat. TDP candidate Ashok has cordial relations with leaders of all communities and the high command announced his name in the first list itself. Itchapuram is the citadel of the TDP and since establishment of the party, it won eight out of nine elections held. Congress candidate won here only once in 2004.

TDP candidate Ashok is coordinating with the leaders of other communities in the constituency and virtually has no dissidence problem. As a result, the TDP is expecting hattrick for Ashok.

On the other hand, YSRCP candidate Piriya Vijaya is facing dissidence from leaders of Yadava and Reddika caste leaders within the party. In fact, these castes expected Assembly ticket for the constituency but the party high command did not consider their pleas. Naturally, this disappointed Yadava and Reddika communities which have been reticent toward the ruling party candidate. YSRCP high command is concentrating more on Itchapuram Assembly constituency as it wants to open its account in the constituency.