TDP in a bid to foil YSRCP’s hat-trick hopes in Piler

Tirupati : The Piler Assembly constituency, once part of the Chittoor district and now nestled within the Annamayya district, presents a significant challenge for the TDP. Its victory in this area dates back to 1994, and since then, reclaiming the seat has proved elusive despite five subsequent elections. Throughout the nine elections conducted during 1983-2019, the TDP secured the Piler seat merely thrice, first in 1983, followed by wins in 1985 and 1994.

Now, under the leadership of its national vice-president Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, the TDP is fervently striving to alter this historical narrative by defeating the incumbent MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy of the YSRCP who is trying for a hat-trick win this time around.



Kishore suffered electoral setbacks at the hands of Ramachandra Reddy in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. Notably, in the 2009 elections preceding the state's bifurcation, Kishore’s brother, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, secured the seat on a Congress ticket and subsequently ascended to the Chief Minister's office of the combined Andhra Pradesh. However, he distanced himself from politics during the last two elections and only recently joined the BJP, presently vying for the Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency on the BJP ticket.



The Nallari family commands a significant following in the constituency and is leaving no stone unturned in showcasing their strength. The brothers are actively campaigning together, signalling a united front, which resonates positively with their supporters.



With a total of 2,34,449 voters, including 1,14,877 males and 1,19,550 females, the constituency's electoral landscape is notably influenced by the Muslim, BC and Reddy communities, collectively shaping the fortunes of candidates.



Following two consecutive defeats for Kishore, a wave of sympathy from voters has buoyed his campaign, coinciding with growing anti-incumbency sentiment against the sitting MLA. Beyond leveraging his personal efforts and family legacy, Kishore has embraced the party’s Super Six programme, pledging various development initiatives to garner support. His family members, including his wife, son and daughter-in-law are actively engaged in the campaign, aiming to secure his maiden victory as an MLA.



Meanwhile, YSRCP candidate Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy enjoys the support of his family members who are actively involved in securing a third consecutive victory for him. Emphasising the party's Navaratnalu welfare programmes, Chinthala projects a soft-spoken and non-controversial image, although he remains in the shadow of YSRCP senior leader and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.



Despite this, he endeavours to bolster his position from the 2019 vote share of 49 percent, aiming to consolidate his grip on the constituency, setting the stage for an intriguing climax to the final poll outcome.

