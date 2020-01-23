TDP influence limited to 29 villages: Ronda Anjireddy

Ongole: YSR Congress Party Prakasam district general secretary Ronda Anjireddy said that the people from all three regions in the state are happy with the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and supporting the decisions by the YSRCP but the Telugu Desam Party leaders are losing hope on the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and resigning from the party by limiting his influence to just 29 villages.



Speaking in the press meet held here on Thursday, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision of three capitals to distribute the fruits of development also to Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema also so that there would not be any division of the state in future. He said that the Chief Minister took the decision after confirming with the expert committees and it is greatly received by women, students and unemployed youth throughout the state. He said that the TDP wanted to delay the process by use of Rule 71 in the Council, but few of their MLCs also supported the government's decision, as they lost confidence in Chandrababu Naidu. He said that the Council Chairman was sending the capital decentralization bill to select committee with sheer injustice. He said that by obstructing the bill, Chandrababu Naidu is losing support in the three regions but limiting his influence to only 29 villages.

Anjireddy advised Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to prepare for sleeplessness for coming 30 years as he challenged to not sleep until he demolishes the YSRCP government. He asked the cine actor-turned-politician to save the dialogues for films. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy already won the hearts of public by introducing schemes like Amma Vodi, Navasakam etc as part of the Navaratnalu and warned the TDP and Jana Sena that they would be limited to 2 or 3 in 2024 from the 23 in 2019.