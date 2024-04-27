TDP Is the only party that stands by farmers, says NDA alliance candidate Julakanti

NDA alliance candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy commended the TDP government for their support towards rice donors, stating that they are the only ones standing by them. In a recent event, 70 families from BC STSC villages in Patlaveedu Sivalingapuram, under the Macharla town jurisdiction, switched their allegiance to the YCP in the presence of State Organizing Secretary Madhubabu and several NDA alliance candidates.

During the event, Brahma Reddy highlighted the financial assistance of Rs.20,000 per year that will be provided to farmers, along with free travel facility for women in buses and three free gas cylinders annually. He also praised the Super Six schemes introduced by the TDP government, acknowledging that they will greatly benefit the lives of the disadvantaged communities.