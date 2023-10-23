TDP-Jana Sena coordination committee meeting underway in Rajamahendravaram

The first meeting of the coordination committee between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena parties commenced in Rajamahendravaram. Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of TDP, and Pawan Kalyan, the President of Janasena, presided over the meeting, which saw the participation of 14 leaders from both parties. TDP's AP President Atchennaidu and senior leaders Yanamala, Ramakrishnudu, Payyavula Keshav, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Pitani Satyanarayana, and Tangirala Soumya were present. From Janasena, Nadendla Manohar, V. Mahender Reddy, Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao, Kandula Durgesh, Bommidi Naykar, and Palavalasala Yasashwini attended the meeting.



The discussions reportedly revolved around the latest political developments in the state and the coordination between the two parties. The strategy to counter dictatorial policies was also discussed. Prior to the meeting, Lokesh had a conversation with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, informing him about the coordination committee meeting primarily with Jana Sena.



Lokesh stated that various public issues, including the drought situation and water distribution review in the Krishna region, would be addressed. He suggested focusing on matters such as the rise in essential prices and electricity charges. The formation of TDP-Jana Sena committees at the grassroots level was also discussed.