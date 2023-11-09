TDP-Jana Sena will hold Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign together: Atchennaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh state TDP president Atchennaidu said that the decision has been taken to prepare constituencies-wise plans in the state. The TDP-Jana Sena coordination committee met for the second time in Vijayawada with the main agenda being the drafting of a joint manifesto. In the meeting, the leaders also discussed the issue of drafting a pamphlet to move the people towards joint action before the announcement of the manifesto.

Further speaking, Atchennaidu said that TDP-Jana Sena meetings will be held in 175 constituencies every three days. "We have decided to prepare constituencies wise plans to hold meetings and reveal the schedule soon," he said adding that are already going door to door in the name of Bhavishyat ki Guarantee. He said that they would take Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar's suggestions into account and add them to the 'Bhabishyat ki Guarantee.

He said that they would form a manifesto committee with one under the leadership of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu from TDP and another under the leadership of Nadendla Manohar from Jana Sena. Atchennaidu said that they would arrange the first meeting on November 13 and discuss and opined that Jana Sena will participate in the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign.