TDP, Jana Sena workers attack Min Rajini’s office in Guntur

Guntur: Tension prevailed in Guntur during the New Year celebrations. According to the sources, after Minister Vidadala Rajini was appointed as the in-charge of Guntur West Constituency, she set up an office in Vidyanagar, Guntur.

The office was supposed to be inaugurated on January 1. However, TDP-Jana Sena workers attacked the office where Rajini was supposed to start at midnight December 31st night, 2023.

TDP and Jana Sena activists performed milk abhisheka at NTR's statue near Rajani's office at night. After that, a rally was held. During the rally, some pelted stones on the office. The windows of the office were destroyed in this attack. On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot, lathi-charged and dispersed everyone. Some TDP and Jana Sena workers were detained.

Reacting to this incident, Rajani said that the oppositions has attacked her office deliberately. Pointing to the big stones that broke the glasses... she asked where such big stones come from. She said that the attack was planned in advance. She said that there is no question of leaving those who committed the attack. On the other hand, police have made heavy security at Rajini's office.