TDP, Janasena and BJP Alliance Gains Momentum in Eluru Assembly Constituency

Eluru: Badeti Chanti, the joint candidate of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janasena, and BJP alliance in Eluru Assembly constituency, confidently stated that the alliance has garnered majority public support and is poised for a significant victory in the upcoming elections.

With the election date drawing closer, the TDP's presence in Eluru assembly constituency is steadily increasing. Party leaders are actively working towards securing a win in the elections by incorporating all individuals who come forward to support the alliance. The growing popularity of the TDP in the constituency has attracted numerous aspirants to join the party.

Recently, senior leaders of the YCP from Eluru's 16th Division, led by Dr. Y. Sambasivarao, joined the Telugu Desam Party in a show of solidarity with Badeti Chanti, the joint candidate of the alliance. Dr. Sambasivarao and a large number of leaders and activists were welcomed to the party by Badeti Chanti, who presented them with party scarves.

During the event, Badeti Chanti emphasized that the alliance is implementing special strategies to secure a resounding victory in the Eluru assembly constituency. Dr. Sambasivarao, a well-respected local leader with widespread public support, expressed his disapproval of the chaotic rule of the YCP and praised the TDP for its commitment to expanding services and providing them at no cost.

Local leaders and residents extended an exceptional welcome to Badeti Chanti, expressing their affection through bouquets and garlands. The event was attended by Corporator Karri Srinivas, BJP leaders Gadi Rambabu, and other party members.

The alliance's growing momentum in the Eluru Assembly constituency signals a promising outlook for the upcoming elections.




















