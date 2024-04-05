Live
Just In
TDP Janasena BJP Joint Candidate announced for Eluru Constituency
In a significant development for the upcoming elections, TDP, Janasena, BJP joint candidate, Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), has been announced for the Eluru Constituency. The announcement was made at a public meeting in the presence of Eluru District TDP President Ganni Viranjaneyu and Denduluru TDP Janasena BJP Joint Candidate, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar.
The event was attended by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on a joint tour of the Telugu Desam Party. Also present at the meeting were former EDA Chairman Mrd Ishwari Balaram, as well as other prominent local politicians including Balaram, Kochana Ramakrishna, Addepalli Srinu, Jujjuvarapu Pratap, Pilla Harinarayana, Rallapalli Ravikumar, Taluri Ramakrishna, and sk Mastan B.
The announcement of the joint candidate for Eluru Constituency marks a significant step towards consolidating support for the upcoming elections. The move is expected to strengthen the alliance between the TDP, Janasena, and BJP, and ultimately lead to a stronger showing in the constituency.