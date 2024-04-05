  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP Janasena BJP Joint Candidate announced for Eluru Constituency

TDP Janasena BJP Joint Candidate announced for Eluru Constituency
x
Highlights

In a significant development for the upcoming elections, TDP, Janasena, BJP joint candidate, Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), has been announced for the Eluru Constituency

In a significant development for the upcoming elections, TDP, Janasena, BJP joint candidate, Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), has been announced for the Eluru Constituency. The announcement was made at a public meeting in the presence of Eluru District TDP President Ganni Viranjaneyu and Denduluru TDP Janasena BJP Joint Candidate, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar.

The event was attended by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on a joint tour of the Telugu Desam Party. Also present at the meeting were former EDA Chairman Mrd Ishwari Balaram, as well as other prominent local politicians including Balaram, Kochana Ramakrishna, Addepalli Srinu, Jujjuvarapu Pratap, Pilla Harinarayana, Rallapalli Ravikumar, Taluri Ramakrishna, and sk Mastan B.

The announcement of the joint candidate for Eluru Constituency marks a significant step towards consolidating support for the upcoming elections. The move is expected to strengthen the alliance between the TDP, Janasena, and BJP, and ultimately lead to a stronger showing in the constituency.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X