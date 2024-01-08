TDP-Janasena seats adjustment plan ready in Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: It is reliable information that TDP is ready to allot one MP seat and ten assembly seats to Jana Sena in Godavari districts. TDP sources say that in the discussions held at the level of top leaders of both the parties, it has been decided to allot 10 assembly seats in the Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, and Eluru parliamentary segments and also the Kakinada MP seat to the Janasena.

Kakinada City and Pithapuram seats under Kakinada MP Constituency in Kakinada District are likely to be allotted to Jana Sena. Rajahmundry Rural and Kovvur Assembly constituencies within Rajahmundry MP Constituency of East Godavari District are expected to be given to Janasena.

Razole and Ramachandrapuram seats in the Amalapuram MP constituency in Konaseema district are being allotted to Janasena. While the Janasena is seeking Bhimavaram, Tadepalligudem, and Narsapuram assembly constituencies under the Narsapuram MP seat of West Godavari district, there is a possibility of allocating two of these segments.

Janasena has asked Eluru, Unguturu, and Chintalapudi constituencies under the Eluru MP constituency in Eluru district. However, Telugu Desam Party sources say that any two of these seats will be allocated.

TDP leaders believe that despite changes in one or two seats under special circumstances, overall seat allocation will be done like this. The TDP leadership also hopes to convey this information to their party leaders, especially the aspirants, in advance for the prevention of disturbance.