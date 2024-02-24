  • Menu
TDP -JSP first list today

TDP -JSP first list today
N Chandrababu from Kuppam, Lokesh from Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan from Bhimavaram

Guntur :TDP -JSP will release the first list of candidates today. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, JSPchief Pawan Kalyan will release the first list of the candidates today at 11.40 am. Following instructions of N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP senior leaders have reached Chandrababu Naidu residence at Undavalli. . N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a meeting with the party seniors at his residence at Undavalli and releasing the first list. N Chandrababu Naidu completed the exercise to release the names of candidates in hundred Assembly constituencies. The first list may contain names of 65 candidates including 15 names of JSP candidates, it is learnt.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam, TDP state president K Achannaidu from Tekkali,TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri, JSP PAC chief Nadendla Manohar from Tenali, Pawan Kalyan likely to contest from Bhimavaram.

Meanwhile, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu will join TDP within two days. TDP high command is in favour of fielding him Narasaraopet Lok Sabha, it is learnt.

