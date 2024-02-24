Live
- Fresh water scheme filter units were inaugurated by Mekathoti Sucharita
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts Padayatra in GVMC ward 19
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand asks officials the expedite development works
- Meteorological Department Forecasts Light to Moderate Rains in AP, Telangana
- There should be no delay in establishment of Christian symbols.
- Tirupati: Cut in electricity charges to power loom industry may bolster support to YSRCP
- Prathipati Pulla Rao assures of incredible funds to panchayats after TDP comes to power
- Alla Nani commends journalist Mudragada Bharat
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 24 February, 2024
- Cheepurupalli: Ganta Srinivasa Rao likely to face Botcha Satyanarayana in Assembly polls
Just In
TDP -JSP first list today
N Chandrababu from Kuppam, Lokesh from Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan from Bhimavaram
Guntur :TDP -JSP will release the first list of candidates today. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, JSPchief Pawan Kalyan will release the first list of the candidates today at 11.40 am. Following instructions of N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP senior leaders have reached Chandrababu Naidu residence at Undavalli. . N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a meeting with the party seniors at his residence at Undavalli and releasing the first list. N Chandrababu Naidu completed the exercise to release the names of candidates in hundred Assembly constituencies. The first list may contain names of 65 candidates including 15 names of JSP candidates, it is learnt.
TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam, TDP state president K Achannaidu from Tekkali,TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri, JSP PAC chief Nadendla Manohar from Tenali, Pawan Kalyan likely to contest from Bhimavaram.
Meanwhile, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu will join TDP within two days. TDP high command is in favour of fielding him Narasaraopet Lok Sabha, it is learnt.