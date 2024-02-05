TDP-JSP joint campaign will begin soon: Pawan

Vijayawada: The TDP-Jana Sena seat adjustment would soon be over, and they are likely to launch joint campaign later this month. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has given an indication to this effect here on Sunday.

Addressing the party workers after admitting Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri and his son into Jana Sena, Pawan took pot shots at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for comparing himself with Arjuna. “Does Jagan know that we are not in the era of Mahabharata? Does he know that this is the first leg of Kaliyuga? Does he know that what Arjuna stood for?” he said.

“Arjuna had highest respect for women and had always protected them. Here Jagan had failed even to defend his own sister Sharmila when his party workers were making all kinds of comments against her. He had failed to pull up when his party activists said finish off Sunita, daughter of Y S Vivekananda Reddy. How can he be Arjuna,” Pawan questioned. The JSP chief said: “Jagan says ‘Siddham’ (Ready). Ready for what? To tell lies? He is the one who shouted from rooftops that he will cancel contributory pension scheme. But he did not do it. He promised to impose ban on liquor. He did not do it either. These are not the qualities of Arjuna.” Pawan has asked the Chief Minister not to use the words like Kauravas and Pandavas because it does not suit his party.

Pawan said the talks with the TDP were on regarding seat adjustments and soon the list would be announced. Some of the decisions may cause unhappiness to some but then at this point of time, sacrifices are must to save the state. The fight is for protecting the interests of future generations and development of the state which has been ruined just in five years, he said.

Pawan cautioned party workers against all kinds of dirty tricks the YSRCP may resort to. He said the rank and file of the JSP should be alert and turn the tables on the YSRCP. He appreciated the vision of Balashourie regarding many issues like Polavaram and development of the state and wished that he represents Machilipatnam constituency in Parliament again. Pawan said one thing was certain that the TDP-JSP government would be formed and the JSP would be a force to be reckoned with in the Assembly.