TDP, JSP leaders resolve to work in coordination

Ongole: The leaders of TDP and Jana Sena Party in the Ongole Assembly constituency held a meeting here on Sunday and announced that they would cooperate and coordinate with each other to win against the YSR Congress Party.

Speaking at the meeting, the JSP Ongole in-charge Shaik Reyaz said that it's time for the TDP and JSP to work together at the booth level.

He said that the TDP leaders would also treat the JSP cadre on par with their party workers.

He said that their chief Pawan Kalyan has taken the initiative to also forge an alliance with the BJP in AP to ensure the development of the State.

He advised the TDP and JSP workers to spread the slogan ‘Balineni Hathao Ongole Bachavo’, and repeat the 2014 scenario for the development of the constituency.

The TDP State vice-president and former MLA of Ongole, Damacharla Janardhana Rao criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not fulfilling the promises made to people prior to 2019 polls. Immediately after coming to power, Jagan had started the rule of factionists by demolishing Praja Vedika.

He said that Jagan forced the State 20 years backward in development and that is the reason the industries and employment opportunities for the youth in the state went away to other states.

He criticised the State government for foisting false cases on people who question it. He asked the JSP and TDP workers to work together and bring the alliance to power in the State.