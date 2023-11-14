TDP-JSP ready mini manifesto with 11 points

Mangalagiri: The members of the manifesto committee of TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the first meeting at the TDP headquarters here on Monday finalised the mini manifesto.

The members elaborately discussed various issues and opined that welfare coupled with development should be the main agenda of the joint manifesto.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Paruchuri Ashok Babu and Kommareddi Pattabhiram on behalf of the TDP and Mutta Sasidhar, D Varaprasad and Prof K Sarath Kumar representing Jana Sena participated in the meeting.

Later, addressing the media, Ramakrishnudu said that this was only a preliminary meeting which released the draft mini manifesto. This mini manifesto would be sent to the joint action committee comprising Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan which held its first meeting at Rajamahendravaram. He recalled that the TDP released a mini manifesto previously and Jana Sena wanted to include some more points in it. Both were clubbed and the joint mini manifesto was prepared.

He said that under the Mahasakthi scheme, every studying child in the house would be given Rs 15,000 per year in the name of ‘Talliki Vandanam. Every woman who completed 18 years would be given Rs 1,500 per month under the Aadabidda Nidhi scheme. Every household would get three gas cylinders free per annum and free bus service for women. Every year 20 lakh youth would be provided employment and the unemployed persons would be paid Rs 3,000 per month under Yuvagalam Nidhi.

The Jana Sena proposed that small and medium industries and startups should be given a subsidy of 20 per cent of the project expenditure with a maximum limit of Rs 10 lakh.

Under Annadata scheme, every farmer and tenant farmer would be given a financial help of Rs 20,000, incentives to the aqua farmers, horticulture farmers and dairy farmers. The mini manifesto also assures protected water supply to every household, reducing the electricity tariff. It also assures doubling of income to the poor in the next five years, continuation of Amaravati as the capital city, free sand policy to be reintroduced, minimum wages of the workers to be increased, prevention of migration, promotion of construction activity.

Ramakrishnudu said that the focus was on inclusive growth and eradication of poverty.

JSP leader Sasidhar said that in addition to the super six assurances announced by the TDP during Mahanadu, the Jana Sena included six more issues which were included in the mini manifesto.

The mini manifesto would be sent to Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar. The joint manifesto would be prepared soon and people in general and youth in particular would be given assurance for their golden future, he said.