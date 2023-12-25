TDP launches Operation Akarsh

Mangalagiri: Political developments in Andhra Pradesh seem to be picking up steam with every passing day. A day after the meeting between political strategist Prashant Kishore and Chandrababu Naidu, the opposition TDP has thrown open its gates to those ranks who would like to migrate from the YSRCP.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said the TDP cadre should whole heartedly welcome the new entrants since the ensuing elections are not just for the TDP or Jana Sena but it is for the good of five crore people of the state. It is a battle to rid the state from the clutches of the YSRCP and for that anyone who wants to join the TDP to add to its strength to defeat the YSRCP should be welcomed.

Meanwhile, several leaders from the ruling YSRCP from Tanuku, Pedakurapadu, Amalapuram, Gajapathinagaram and other Assembly segments joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

He said that though the winds were blowing in favour of the TDP-JS combine, the workers need to be alert and leave no stone unturned to see that Jagan and his party was sent home.

It is surprising that even at this stage, the Chief Minister claims that he would shift his office to Visakhapatnam.



Naidu said that he is not a man who picks up fight with anyone. He said he had wished Jagan on his birthday through a tweet. There is nothing wrong if the Chief Minister organises grand birthday bash but what pained him was spending Rs 100 crore on publicity for this purpose.

He reiterated that power was not important for him but the Telugu people should be number one in the country and in the world. The YSRCP government had destroyed property worth crores in Amaravathi and ruined the state in all respects and cheated all sections of the people and hence this government needs to be thrown out, he added.

Interestingly, the TDP for a change seems to be in a mood to appease the gods as well. A three-day Chandi Yagam and Sudarsana Narasimha Homam was organised at the residence of party national president Chandrababu Naidu.

As part of the Chandi Yagam and Sudarsana Narasimha Homam, Sata Chandi Parayana Yekottara Vriddhi and several other rituals were conducted. The rituals were concluded with Purnahuti on Sunday.