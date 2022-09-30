TDP launches signature campaign

Vizianagaram: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is continuing its protest and displeasure over the name change of NTR Health University as YSR Health University.

On Friday the district wing launched signature campaign at RTC bus stand and appealed to the public to sign on the banner and express their displeasure over the decision taken by the government and support the TDP.

Many youth, students and women signed on the banner and took part in the protest. Speaking on the occasion, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju stated that the government is wilfully wiping out the history and insulting the great leaders like NT Rama Rao.