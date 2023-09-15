TDP launches website with ‘facts’ on Skill Development project

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday launched a website to educate the people about the "facts" on the Skill Development Corporation project in the wake of its leader and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

The CID last week arrested Naidu for the alleged multi-crore scam in the project and a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Launching the website apskilldevelopmenttruth.com, TDP state President Kinjerapu Atchannaidu told media persons that if one goes into the website, the details on what Chandrababu Naidu did as the Chief Minister of the state for the future of the youth will be available.

One can easily understand as to how Chandrababu Naidu perfectly designed the project to take the youth to greater heights, he said adding that the details on the state government's false propaganda also is available in detail on the website.

Stating that the TDP is bringing all the facts before the people daily that there is no corruption at all in this project, he felt the need for the whole world to know that a national-level leader, Chandrababu Nadu, never resorted to any kind of irregularity.

All the details, with proper evidence, are available on the website and the party wants to bring all such facts before people, he said.

Details beginning with the need to go for setting up the Skill Development project to how it was implemented and how many persons got benefitted are available, he added.

He observed that before Andhra Pradesh implemented the Skill Development project, several states had done this. In Gujaratm the project came into existence in 2014, in Jharkhand in 2016, and in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in 2017. The details on how these states have implemented the project are also available in the public domain, he said, adding that the Jagan Reddy government too praised the implementation of this project.

While the project was implemented during the TDP regime, the award given for the state was received by this YSRPC government, Atchennaidu stated.

Even advertisements were given in the print media and in other forums with the photo of the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, taking the whole credit for the success of the project, he observed.

"Still, we never responded on the publicity as we are happy that the youth have a better future with this project," he remarked.

A total of 2,17,500 youth got trained through six clusters as part of the project and of them nearly 70,000 got employment while the details of others are not available yet, he added.

He gave the cluster-wise details on how many persons got training and how many of them got jobs.

Maintaining that the entire Telugu society is strongly condemning the illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and sending him on remand by making a false propaganda,

Atchennaidu said that the details available on the website clear all the baseless allegations made against Chandrababu Naidu. Since the downfall of this government has begun it has committed such a great blunder, the TDP state unit president felt.

TDP politburo member and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislature, Yanala Ramakrishnudu, other senior leaders like Chintakayala Ayyananpatrudu, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Dhulipala Narendra, Bida Ravichandra and others were present.