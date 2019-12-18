TDP leader Devineni Uma accuses YSRCP of Inside Trading in Visakhapatnam, Demands CBI inquiry

While the YSRCP accused TDP of inside trading in Amaravati, The Yellow camp started to sling mud on the ruling YSRCP for spreading the capital to three regions. The TDP alleged the YCRCP inside trading in Visakhapatnam. Former minister and TDP leader Devineni Uma claimed that YSRCP leaders around Vishakha had bought 6,000 acres and hence the district has made executive capital. He demanded a probe with the CBI on the YCRCP.

During the period of the TDP, the YCP prevented building capital with cases is now revoked the Amaravati as complete capital. He said TDP has also taken up the construction of houses for the five thousand farmers who have given land to build Amaravati. Steps have also been taken to develop 13 districts. Nobody has any objection to the decentralization of development.

"The CM and the minister's contradictory statements are creating chaos on the capital," Devineni Uma asserted.