TDP leader Kollu Ravindra's remand extended over the murder of YSRCP leader

TDP senior leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra, who was arrested in connection with the murder of YSRCP leader and Machilipatnam Market Yard ex-chairman Moka Bhaskara Rao, has been remanded for another 14 days. Machilipatnam Judicial First Class Magistrate Guru Aravind issued directions to this effect. The assassination of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskara Rao at Machilipatnam fish market on the 29th of last month created a sensation in Machilipatnam.

Chinta Nancharaiah (Chinni), Chinta Nagamalleswara Rao, Chinta Vamsi Krishna, Pola Ramu, along with a minor were arrested in this case. Former minister Kollu Ravindra has been arrested as an A-4 accused in the case. They were remanded in custody for 14 days after appearing before a magistrate in a video conference.

Meanwhile, the petitions filed separately by Kollu Ravindra and other accused in the district court for bail will come up for hearing on Monday. It is known fact that YSRCP leader was stabbed to death in the Machilipatnam fish market while his wife, alleged TDP leaders for the murder of her husband.