TDP leader Pattabhi flays YSRCP govt., says two installments pending in Jagananna Vidya Deevena

Telugu Desam Party National secretary Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram on Saturday alleged that YSRCP government has not disbursed the four installments of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme and stated that the government is ignoring the concerns of the students and the schools.



Addressing a press conference, Pattabhi made severe comments against the YSRCP government alleging the irregularities in Vidya Deevena. He putforth the details of the scheme. Stating that YS Jagan is pressing the faje button to disburse the funds, Pattabhi said that the government could not deposit the one instalment each in 2021-22, 2022-23 academic years and two installments pending in 2023-24 academic.



He demanded the government to disburse the pending funds and held the education minister Botsa Satyanarayana as responsible to answer to his allegations. He said that people ready to press the ballot button and send this government home.



Pattabhi Ram also briefed the details on the fall in beneficiaries in the scheme and opined that the colleges are getting closed due to the delay in payment of fees by students.