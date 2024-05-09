INDIA bloc will come to power: Komatireddy

Nalgonda : Minister for R&B Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that Congress-led INDIA bloc will sweep in South India and get majority seats in North India in parliament elections and will form the people’s government in the first week of June.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, he fired salvos at Modi over his anti-people polices and pro-Ambani/Adani measures. He said that everything has become expensive in the country due to increased fuel and gas prices, imposing a burden on the lives of common people.

India means unity in diversity, but BJP spoiled communal harmony and divided the society on religious lines in the past ten years. He questioned Modi over his promises of Rs 15 lakh deposit in accounts of the poor under Jana Dhan Yojana and 2 crore jobs per year to youth. He cautioned that poor won’t have even one meal a day if Modi becomes the PM for third time. He alleged that the BJP government looted the country in the name of GST.

The minister stated that the BRS has already downed its shutters and its candidates will lose deposits in both Nalgonda and Bhongir MP seats. He urged people to support party MP candidate for Nalgonda, Raghuveer Reddy, with a record majority to give a slap in the face of BJP. He assured that the government would come to farmers’ rescue and procure thin type of grain at a higher price. It would also procure wet grain at a support price across the state. He said the government is ready to deposit Rythu Bandu aid in farmers’ accounts but is forced to stop it following complaints by fear-stricken BJP and BRS to the EC. He reiterated that promise of Rs 2 lakh crop loan waive would be fulfilled by August 15. He assured to allocate special funds to Muslim minorities for their development.

Congress Town president Gummula Mohan Reddy, Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, vice – chairman Abbagoini Ramesh Goud, ZPTC Vanguri Laxmaiah, Councilor Basheer and others were present.