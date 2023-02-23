TDP leader Pattabhi shifted to Rajamahendravaram jail in Gannavaram violence case

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi, who is in police custody in connection with the Gannavaram incident, was shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail on Wednesday as per the orders of the judge. Rajamahendravaram Central Jail Superintendent S Rajarao said that along with Pattabhi, ten other people arrested in this case were brought by the Gannavaram police in a special vehicle at 9.15 pm and handed over to them.

Earlier, on the orders of Additional Junior Civil Judge, medical examinations were conducted for Pattabhi in the government hospital. Police brought him back to Gannavaram with the report given by medical officer Srikanth at 2 am on Wednesday. Pattabhini was in the court on Wednesday morning as per the orders of Judge Sirisha and handed over the medical report to the court.

It stated that Pattabhi's health is stable and the injuries on both palms are minor. They are of the opinion that it may have been 24 to 36 hours before the time they tested them. After considering the doctors' report, the judge ordered Pattabhi to be taken to Gannavaram sub-jail for remand. The police took him away and handed him over to the jail authorities. The remaining ten accused in this case were shifted to Gannavaram sub-jail on Tuesday night.