TDP leader Varupula Raja booked for misappropriation of famers society funds in Prathipadu

Police have registered a case against former DCCB chairman and Prathipadu TDP leader Varupula Raja. It has come to the light recently that the farmers loans of Rs 16 crore 50 lakh has been misappropriated during the last TDP tenure.

MLA Parvata Poornachandra Prasad, who was present at the assembly meetings last year, mentioned that large-scale irregularities had taken place in the Lampakalova Farmers Society. With this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered an inquiry where authorities has revealed many facts about the corruption.

It was found that short-term crop loans were made without the knowledge of the farmers in the Society in the name of the deceased farmers. The authority intercepted and produced 450 fake pass books and made loans with them. The investigating officer Radha Krishna lodged a complaint with the police against the then employees of the society along with Varupula Raja. The then President Varupula Raja and four other former employees lodged a case at the Pratipada police station.