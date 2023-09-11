TDP leaders condemns Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest

Senior TDP leaders on Monday condemned the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam and asserted that justice will ultimately prevail. They also met Governor S Abdul Nazeer in Visakhapatnam and submitted a memorandum.

Party leaders Yanamula Ramakrishnudu, M A Shareef, Kavali Pratibha Bharati, Dhulipalla Narendra, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy and others assembled at the party office and deliberated on the recent developments. All these corruption cases against Naidu were fraudulently framed by the ruling YSRCP government, said the opposition leaders in a statement. TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram claimed that the CID report failed to point out Naidu's crime and did not contain evidence or testimonies in the alleged multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam. "The issues mentioned in the CID remand report reveal that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has plotted a political conspiracy to send Naidu to jail," Kommareddy told PTI. Few senior party leaders led by TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu met Governor Nazeer in Visakhapatnam and submitted a memorandum, he said. A local Court in Vijayawada remanded Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday. Currently, the former CM is lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison in East Godavari district.