TDP leaders meet Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in Nellore

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders meet in Nellore district expressed their solidarity with Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who recently resigned from the YSR Congress Party. Former Ministers Ponguru Narayana, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Thallapaka Ramesh Reddy, along with Party National General Secretary Beda Ravichandra, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, and other key leaders visited Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy's house to extend their support.

During the visit, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was honored with a shawl and presented with a flower bouquet. District party president Abdul Aziz praised Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for his dignified politics and stated that he is a public servant beyond politics. He also mentioned that Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy will be given a high position in the TDP.

Former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy emphasized that Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is someone who serves the public without expecting any personal gain. He announced that Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy will be welcomed into the TDP with open arms.

Former Minister Ponguru Narayana stated that the invitation to Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was made on the orders of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy responded positively. Beda Ravichandra expressed confidence that Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy would bring glory to the TDP and mentioned that he may officially join the party soon.

The event was attended by TDP chief leaders, activists, and other supporters.