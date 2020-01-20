TDP leaders placed under house arrest

Vizianagaram: Telugu Desam party leaders were on Sunday placed under house arrest as a precautionary measure.



The police took the party leaders into custody in view of the call by the Opposition parties to lay siege to the Assembly in Amaravati. The call was given in protest against the government's move to relocate the capital from Amaravati.

Those who were placed under house arrest included Gajapathinagaram former MLA K Appala Naidu. He was detained in his office here. Naidu alleged that the present government was violating the Constitution.