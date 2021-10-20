TDP leaders placed under house arrest in East Godavari against protests amid state bandh

Kakinada: In the wake of the call for AP Bandh given by TD Supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu the police swung into action and made house arrests of the TD leaders and activists in the district. Senior TDP leader and Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary was house arrested at his residence at Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. The TDP leaders resorted to Dharna by setting fire to their houses. They are seething with rise against the YSRCP leaders as well as the police. Mr. Chowdary condenmend the atrocious behavior of YSRCP leaders to TD leaders. Several TDP leaders and activists went to the RTC Complex in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and other parts in the district and stopped the RTC busses. When the TDP leaders and activists went to the RTC complex to stage a protest and prevent the buses, the police foiled their attempts.

Former Kakinada City MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao questioned and wondered whether the police department exists in the state or not? He said that the opposition party would point out the lapses of the government and it is fundamental duty also, but, the attacks by the YSRCP leaders on the opposition parties are atrocious and unjustified. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gowtam Sawang should take responsibility in the matter of unjustified attacks on TDP offices and take necessary steps to prevent the recurrence and also find out the culprits and take necessary steps to punish them. Mr. Kondababu said that TDP was a peace loving party. He also questioned whether such attacks have ever been made against the opposition party leaders.

APSRTC Kakinada Depot Manager P. Bhaskar Rao told "The Hans India" that even if the TDP leaders came in procession they went away after ten minutes the buses plying without any hindrance. Additional forces were deployed at several parts of the district. District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu made it clear that stern action will be taken on those causing damage to public and private properties in the district. The protests were continued throughout the district by TDP leaders and workers.