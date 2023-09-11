TDP leaders stage dharna to register their protest

Guntur/Narasaraopet: In response to the call given by TDP state president K Achannaidu, the TDP activists and leaders enforced the bandh in Guntur and Palnadu districts.

They staged a dharna. In Palnadu district, at Gurazala TDP leaders protested on the Addanki Narketpalli Highway and stopped the vehicles. The police swung into action and resorted to mild lathicharge.

Police took the TDP activists into custody while they were protesting on the NH without obtaining the prior permission. Police detained TDP Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu at his house as a precautionary measure. TDP leaders enforced the bandh in Tulluru of Palnadu district.