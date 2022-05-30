TDP leaders thank cadre for Mahanadu success

Tirupati: Former MLA and TDP Tirupati in-charge M Sugunamma and party Tirupati parliament president G Narasimha Yadav thanked the party workers and leaders for making Mahanadu a grand success. Addressing the media here on Sunday, Sugunamma criticised Minister R K Roja's comments on Tirupati development. She asked Roja whether she knew about Tirupati development during the TDP regime.

It was unfortunate to comment cheaply about the increasing rape incidents in the district. TDP is not able to learn morals from the minister and she better talk responsibly. She alleged that the development works aimed at the development of backward communities in Tirupati were stopped by the YSRCP government. Sugunamma vows to take the 'Quit Jagan – Save AP' slogan given by the party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu into the public and very soon the CM will be thrown out of his post.

Narasimha Yadav said that party leaders and cadres from all seven Assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency limits have worked immensely for the success of Mahanadu and they should continue the same spirit to ensure party victory in the next elections.

He said that the TDP government laid foundation stone for Kapu bhavan in Tirupati but the YSRCP government has stopped it. Even the Jagjivan Ram bhavan was stopped mid-way.

It could not even provide land for Idgah in Tirupati. How can they speak about social justice, Yadav questioned? TDP Corporator RC Muni Krishna, party leaders Sura Sudhakar Reddy, Santhamma and others were present.