TDP leaders to meet AP Governor

Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders plan to meet Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and bring the hasty arrest of the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to his notice.

An appointment was sought and TDP leaders, led by TDP state president K Atchannaidu, are scheduled to meet the Governor.

As a part of his visit to Visakhapatnam, the Governor reached the city on Friday. Following the sudden arrest of Naidu, the TDP leaders intend to meet the Governor and bring the issues to his notice.