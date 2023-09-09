Live
- Formation of Christian Development Corporation on the Horizon
- Backward Communities conclave
- Seizure of 504 bottles of Yanam liquor
- TDP leaders write to Prez, PM, Home Minister to intervene in Naidu's 'illegal' arrest
- G20 Summit: PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance; US, UAE among initiating members
- TDP leaders to meet AP Governor
- India proposes G20 satellite for climate observation
- G20 first spouses see breakthroughs in Indian agriculture at IARI, enjoy farm-to-fork millet experience
- G20 nations commit to promote faster, transparent, inclusive cross-border payments
- Management of hotel hosting CWC meet was threatened by KTR, alleges Revanth
Just In
Highlights
TDP leaders plan to meet Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and bring the hasty arrest of the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to his notice.
Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders plan to meet Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and bring the hasty arrest of the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to his notice.
An appointment was sought and TDP leaders, led by TDP state president K Atchannaidu, are scheduled to meet the Governor.
As a part of his visit to Visakhapatnam, the Governor reached the city on Friday. Following the sudden arrest of Naidu, the TDP leaders intend to meet the Governor and bring the issues to his notice.
