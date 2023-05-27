Live
- ‘Naseeb Se’ Song From Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ Movie
- YS Bhaskar Reddy taken to NIMS hospital for treatment
- Kejriwal, Bhagwan Singh Mann reaches Pragathi Bhavan, KCR welcomes them
- TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu addresses, says should take NTR's legacy to future generations
- TDP Mahanadu: Need to bring down current govt. to make AP no 1: Naidu
- PM Modi chairs meeting of 8th Governing Council of Niti Aayog
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from Union Bank branch in Gandipet
- BGMI preload to start for Android users; the game begins on May 29
- Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall paralyse Delhi; flight diversions & train delays reported
- Mem Famous: Impressive Day One & Special Premieres Collections
TDP Mahanadu: Atchennaidu lashes YSRCP govt. says TDP will win 160 seats
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu addressed the gathering at TDP Mahanadu event on Saturday and lashed out at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in general and YS Jagan in particular.
Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu addressed the gathering at TDP Mahanadu event on Saturday and lashed out at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in general and YS Jagan in particular.
Stating that the government is resorting to the atrocities by acting in vengeance to the opposition parties, he said that people will teach a lesson to the Chief Minister. He said that the YSRCP had come to power with false sympathy and opined that the TDP will form the government in the next term with 160 seats. He said Chandrababu will become the chief minister.
Atchennaidu on the occasion lauded the cadre for standing strong and assured that the TDP support nto them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS