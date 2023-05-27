TDP Mahanadu: Atchennaidu lashes YSRCP govt. says TDP will win 160 seats

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu addressed the gathering at TDP Mahanadu event on Saturday and lashed out at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in general and YS Jagan in particular.

Stating that the government is resorting to the atrocities by acting in vengeance to the opposition parties, he said that people will teach a lesson to the Chief Minister. He said that the YSRCP had come to power with false sympathy and opined that the TDP will form the government in the next term with 160 seats. He said Chandrababu will become the chief minister.

Atchennaidu on the occasion lauded the cadre for standing strong and assured that the TDP support nto them.