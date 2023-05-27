TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu addresses, says should take NTR's legacy to future generations

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu addresses the gathering at Mahanadu event in Rajahmahendravaram.

He said that they have held centenary celebrations of NTR in grand manner and expressed joy over Mahanadu and NTR centenary celebrations are being held at a time.

Lauding the former Chief Minister and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao efforts for Telugu people, Naidu said that NTR's era have become as Before Christ and After Christ.

He said there is a need to pass the great deeds of NTR to the future generations.