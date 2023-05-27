TDP Mahanadu: Need to bring down current govt. to make AP no 1: Naidu

Rajahmundry: Describing the coming elections as Kurukshetra Yuddam, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that it is the responsibility of TDP to bring down present Kaurava Rajyam, to make Andhra Pradesh Number One in the country after coming to power.

During inaugural speech at Mahanadu here today, Chandrababu Naidu said that the present Maha Nadu gains importance with centenary celebrations of NTR, who is instrumental in introducing welfare schemes.

Chandrababu Naidu said the State caught in debt trap of Rs 10 lakh cr for the past four years, despite of presence of richest CM Jagan.

Giving a call to dethrone Jagan in coming elections, Chandrababu Naidu said while the assets of all Chief Ministers in the country stands at Rs 508 cr, the property of Jaganmohan Reddy alone stands at Rs 510 cr. Surprising AP stands in last position in per capita income in South India, despite of presence of richest CM.

He said it was time to work to send this government out of power.