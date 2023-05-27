Live
- ‘Naseeb Se’ Song From Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ Movie
- YS Bhaskar Reddy taken to NIMS hospital for treatment
- Kejriwal, Bhagwan Singh Mann reaches Pragathi Bhavan, KCR welcomes them
- TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu addresses, says should take NTR's legacy to future generations
- TDP Mahanadu: Need to bring down current govt. to make AP no 1: Naidu
- PM Modi chairs meeting of 8th Governing Council of Niti Aayog
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from Union Bank branch in Gandipet
- BGMI preload to start for Android users; the game begins on May 29
- Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall paralyse Delhi; flight diversions & train delays reported
- Mem Famous: Impressive Day One & Special Premieres Collections
TDP Mahanadu: Need to bring down current govt. to make AP no 1: Naidu
Describing the coming elections as Kurukshetra Yuddam, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that it is the responsibility of TDP to bring down present Kaurava Rajyam, to make Andhra Pradesh Number One in the country after coming to power.
Rajahmundry: Describing the coming elections as Kurukshetra Yuddam, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that it is the responsibility of TDP to bring down present Kaurava Rajyam, to make Andhra Pradesh Number One in the country after coming to power.
During inaugural speech at Mahanadu here today, Chandrababu Naidu said that the present Maha Nadu gains importance with centenary celebrations of NTR, who is instrumental in introducing welfare schemes.
Chandrababu Naidu said the State caught in debt trap of Rs 10 lakh cr for the past four years, despite of presence of richest CM Jagan.
Giving a call to dethrone Jagan in coming elections, Chandrababu Naidu said while the assets of all Chief Ministers in the country stands at Rs 508 cr, the property of Jaganmohan Reddy alone stands at Rs 510 cr. Surprising AP stands in last position in per capita income in South India, despite of presence of richest CM.
He said it was time to work to send this government out of power.