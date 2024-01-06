TDP makes arrangements for Naidu's 'Ra Kadali Ra' meeting in Tiruvuru tomorrow

TDP national president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled to visit Tiruvuru town on Sunday. TDP politburo members, Varla Ramaiah, Nettam Raghuram, Deva Dutt, and other TDP leaders inspected the preparations for the "Ra Kadali Ra" public meeting, which will take place on Sunday. The TDP cadres are working to organize the event without causing any inconvenience to the public.

Under the guidance of senior leaders of the Vijayawada Parliament, Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) making arrangements for the meeting. Following this, Varla Ramaiah addressed the media on the stage and expressed his opinions. He mentioned that Jagan, the current Chief Minister, is losing power very soon.

Varla Ramaiah stated that Jagan has been in a mentally unstable state for the past 15 days. He criticized Jagan's continuous transfer of MLAs, MPs, and government officials, stating that it reflects the Chief Minister's state of mind. He also mentioned that the people of the state have realised Jagan's false promises, and they now desire a stable government led by TDP and Jana Sena. Varla Ramaiah invited anyone who is disappointed and isolated by Jagan's rule to join TDP and help in ending his oppressive governance. He called upon the people to attend the Ra... Kadali Ra... public meeting, which will be held the following day, to show their support for Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP.