Andhra Pradesh

TDP makes arrangements for the concluding meeting of Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam

The closing meeting of the Yuva Galam Padayatra is scheduled to take place on the 20th of this month in Polipalli, Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district.

The closing meeting of the Yuva Galam Padayatra is scheduled to take place on the 20th of this month in Polipalli, Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are making extensive arrange for this significant event.

The TDP leaders and supporters from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram have already arrived from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and apecial arrangements have been made by the TDP leaders for those attending the closing meeting of Yuva Galam.

The TDP leaders have stated that they are expecting more than two lakh people to attend the meeting. They have also mentioned that special trains will be running from Rayalaseema and Guntur districts to Vizianagaram for the convenience of the attendees.

