TDP MLA Candidate from Penukonda reviews with Jana Sena leaders

Savithamma Garu, the MLA candidate of the Telugu Desam Janasena Party in the Penukonda Constituency, held a review meeting with Janasena leaders at the Telugu Desam Party office in Penukonda Town Center of Sathyasai District. During the meeting, Savithamma, along with Telugu Desam Party Leaders, discussed the strategy for the upcoming elections and emphasized the importance of working together to oust the YCP from the state.





Savithamma Garu expressed her grievances towards the current CM Jagan's government, accusing him of looting natural resources and pushing the state further into debt during his five years of rule. She called on all party members to unite and work towards securing a victory for the Telugu Desam Jana Sena joint government in the upcoming elections.



Furthermore, a group of individuals including Srikanth, Suresh Reddy, Nayan Kumar, Harish Kumar, and Anil from Chalukuru Panchayat Guddanage Palli village decided to join the Telugu Desam Party after being dissatisfied with the policies of the YCP party. They were welcomed into the party by Savithamma Garu, who has been rallying support for the joint government and is determined to secure a massive victory for Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

