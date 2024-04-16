TDP MLA Candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad intensify Up Election Campaign in Kadiri Constituency

Kadiri TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad has intensified his election campaign in the Kadiri constituency, urging people to vote for the bicycle symbol and support the TDP party. Along with Hindupuram TDP MP candidate BK Parthasaradhi, Venkataprasad has been conducting door-to-door campaigns in villages such as Rakene Palli in Tanakallu mandal.

During the campaign, Venkataprasad has been explaining the Super Six schemes and highlighting the TDP's focus on welfare and development. He has promised to make the constituency ideal if elected and has pledged to bring industries and provide employment opportunities to the people in the region.

Speaking to the villagers, Venkataprasad empathized with their struggles under the YCP government and assured them that the TDP will support farmers and work towards overall development in the region. He urged the people to support him in the upcoming elections and promised to represent their interests in the Assembly.

Venkataprasad's campaign has resonated with the villagers, who have expressed their frustration with the current government's lack of support for the region. They have pledged to support the TDP and Venkataprasad in the upcoming elections.